Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: November 16- 22

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from November 16 to 22, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

(Last week, November 14: Boko Haram killed six in Song, Adamawa, and November 15: Boko Haram killed five in Gombi, Adamawa)

Read more on The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).