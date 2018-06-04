04 Jun 2018

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: May 26 - June 1

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 26 to June 1, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

May 27: Two Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and three others in Konduga, Borno.

May 27: Herdsmen killed two in Logo, Benue.

May 27: Herdsmen killed four in Ushongo, Benue.

May 28: Boko Harm killed one in Askira/Uba, Borno.

May 29: Gunmen killed eight in Chikun, Kaduna.

May 29: Herdsmen killed three in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

May 29: Bandits killed two policemen in Obio/Akpor, Rivers.

May 30: A cult war resulted in nine deaths in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

May 31: Nigerian troops rescued nine hostages and killed three Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

May 31: Five Nigerian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Gwoza, Borno; "several" (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants were also killed.

May 31: Herdsmen killed two in Logo, Benue.

May 31: Twenty-five were kidnapped in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

June 1: Cultists abducted three students in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom.

June 1: Bandits killed fifteen in Anka, Zamfara.

June 1: Gunmen killed three in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.