Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: May 26 - June 1

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 26 to June 1, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

May 27: Two Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and three others in Konduga, Borno.

May 27: Herdsmen killed two in Logo, Benue.

May 27: Herdsmen killed four in Ushongo, Benue.

May 28: Boko Harm killed one in Askira/Uba, Borno.

May 29: Gunmen killed eight in Chikun, Kaduna.

May 29: Herdsmen killed three in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

May 29: Bandits killed two policemen in Obio/Akpor, Rivers.

May 30: A cult war resulted in nine deaths in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

May 31: Nigerian troops rescued nine hostages and killed three Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

May 31: Five Nigerian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Gwoza, Borno; "several" (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants were also killed.

May 31: Herdsmen killed two in Logo, Benue.

May 31: Twenty-five were kidnapped in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

June 1: Cultists abducted three students in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom.

June 1: Bandits killed fifteen in Anka, Zamfara.

June 1: Gunmen killed three in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.