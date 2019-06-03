Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: May 25 - 31, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 25 to 31, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

May 25: Boko Haram killed twenty-five Nigerian soldiers and three Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members in Sabon-Gari, Borno.

May 25: The Nigerian Air Force killed "dozens" (estimated at twenty-four) of bandits in Zurmi, Zamfara.

