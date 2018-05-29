29 May 2018

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: May 19 - May 25

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 19 to May 25, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

May 19: Nigerian troops killed thirty-five bandits and lost one soldier in Gwer West, Logo, and Guma LGAs in Benue.

May 20: Herdsmen killed two soldiers and took one soldier captive in Logo, Benue.

May 20: Gunmen abducted nine and killed one in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 20: Gunmen killed "scores" (estimated at forty) in Toto, Nasarawa.

May 20: Herdsmen killed five in Logo, Benue.

May 22: Kidnappers abducted a Zamfara Commissioner's wife and six children in Zurmi, Zamfara.

May 22: Police killed five protesters at Niger Delta University in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa.

May 22: Bandits kidnapped ten in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 23: Bandits kidnapped thirty-eight in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 23: Sectarian violence led to six deaths in Yorro, Taraba.

