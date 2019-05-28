Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: May 18 - 24, 2019

Blog Post by John

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 18 to 24, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

May 18: Bandits killed seventeen in Birnin-Magaji, Zamfara.

May 18: Herdsmen killed one and abducted seven in Ovia North, Edo.

