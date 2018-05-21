Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: May 12 - May 18

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 12 to May 18, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

May 12: Customs agents killed four smugglers in Imeko Afon, Ogun.

May 13: Kidnappers abducted eighty-seven in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 14: Kidnappers killed two and abducted four in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 14: Communal violence led to thirty-one deaths over the past two weeks in Toto, Nasarawa.

May 11 - May 15: Kidnappers abducted nine more in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 15: A suicide bomber killed himself and five CJTF members in Konduga, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

May 15: Bandits killed ten in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

May 15: Nigerian troops killed eleven Boko Haram insurgents in Marte, Borno (LGA uncertain).

May 15: Nigerian troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents in Bama and Dikwa LGAs in Borno.

May 15: The Nigerian Air Force bombed Boko Haram structures in Bama, Borno, killing the "occupying terrorists" (estimated at ten).

May 16: Kidnappers killed three policemen and abducted a Syrian national in Bodinga, Sokoto.

May 16: Boko Haram killed six vigilantes in Madagali, Adamawa.

May 17: Herdsmen killed five in Logo, Benue.

May 17: A suicide bomber killed himself and four others in Dikwa, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.