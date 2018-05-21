21 May 2018

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: May 12 - May 18

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 21 May 2018 View Original

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 12 to May 18, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker

  • May 12: Customs agents killed four smugglers in Imeko Afon, Ogun.

  • May 13: Kidnappers abducted eighty-seven in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

  • May 14: Kidnappers killed two and abducted four in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

  • May 14: Communal violence led to thirty-one deaths over the past two weeks in Toto, Nasarawa.

  • May 11 - May 15: Kidnappers abducted nine more in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

  • May 15: A suicide bomber killed himself and five CJTF members in Konduga, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

  • May 15: Bandits killed ten in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

  • May 15: Nigerian troops killed eleven Boko Haram insurgents in Marte, Borno (LGA uncertain).

  • May 15: Nigerian troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents in Bama and Dikwa LGAs in Borno.

  • May 15: The Nigerian Air Force bombed Boko Haram structures in Bama, Borno, killing the "occupying terrorists" (estimated at ten).

  • May 16: Kidnappers killed three policemen and abducted a Syrian national in Bodinga, Sokoto.

  • May 16: Boko Haram killed six vigilantes in Madagali, Adamawa.

  • May 17: Herdsmen killed five in Logo, Benue.

  • May 17: A suicide bomber killed himself and four others in Dikwa, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

  • May 18: Two suicide bombers killed themselves but no others in Konduga, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.