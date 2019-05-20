20 May 2019

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: May 11 - 17, 2019

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from May 11 to 17, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

(Last week, May 10: Eleven Nigerian soldiers and four Boko Haram militants were killed during a fight in Magumeri, Borno.)

  • May 11: Boko Haram killed four and kidnapped five in Maiduguri, Borno.

