18 Jun 2018

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 9–June 15

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 9 to June 15, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 9: A suicide bomber killed himself but no others in Maiduguri, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

June 9: Thirteen were killed in a clash between bandits and vigilantes in Isa, Sokoto.

June 9: Herdsmen killed two in Bassa, Plateau.

June 11: A suicide bomber killed himself and two others in Maiduguri, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

June 11: Boko Haram attacked Madagali, Adamawa; Nigerian forces fought them back, killing one Boko Haram militant.

June 11: Nigerian and Cameroonian soldiers killed twenty-three Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno (LGA estimated).

June 12: Herdsmen killed one in Obi, Nasarawa.

June 12: Herdsmen killed four in Logo, Benue.

June 12: Herdsmen killed one in Logo, Benue.

June 13: Bandits killed twenty-six in Birnin Magaji, Zamfara.

June 13: Herdsmen killed four in Keana, Nasarawa.

June 13: Nigerian police killed three kidnappers in Bali, Taraba.

June 14: Nigerian troops killed "some" (estimated at five) bandits in Benue (LGA unknown).

June 15: Nigerian Air Force aircraft killed "some" (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

