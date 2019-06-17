Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 8 - 14, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 8 to 14, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 8: Bandits killed fifty in Rabah and Isa LGAs of Sokoto.

June 9: Bandits killed seventy in Shiroro, Niger. Some reports indicate that the death toll may be cumulative over a few days following the Sunday attack.

