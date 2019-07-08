Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 29 - July 5, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 29 to July 5, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 29: Bandits killed eleven and kidnapped six in Kankara, Katsina.

June 30: Sectarian violence led to twenty-five deaths in Agatu, Benue.

