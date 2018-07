Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 23–June 29

Tracker by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 23 to June 29, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 23: Boko Haram killed five in Konduga, Borno.

June 23: Nigerian soldiers killed twenty bandits in Maru, Zamfara.

June 23: Herdsmen killed two-hundred in Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi LGAs in Plateau.

June 26: Boko Haram killed seven in Damboa, Borno.

June 26: Herdsmen killed two soldiers in Guma, Benue.

June 26: A cult war led to six deaths in Calabar, Cross River.

June 27: Nigerian soldiers killed two Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno.

June 27: Nigerian soldiers killed four Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno.

June 27: Herdsmen killed two in Numan, Adamawa.

June 27: Nigerian soldiers killed six herdsmen in Keana, Nasarawa.

June 27: Nigerian troops killed four Boko Haram militants in Guzamala, Borno.

June 28: Nigerian police killed five butchers in Ibadan, Oyo.