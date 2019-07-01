Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 22 - 28, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell, Author

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 22 to 28, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 22: Nigerian troops killed two Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

June 22: Bandits killed three in Maradun, Zamfara.

