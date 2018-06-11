11 Jun 2018

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 2–June 8

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 2 to June 8, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 2: Nigerian soldiers killed ten Boko Haram militants in Ngala, Borno.

June 2: Five were killed in a communal clash in Kogi, Kogi.

June 3: Herdsmen killed ten in Kwande, Benue.

June 3: A cult clash resulted in eight deaths in Oturkpo, Benue.

June 3: Two were killed during a prison break in Chanchaga, Niger.

June 3: Herdsmen killed three policemen and eight others in Nasarawa, Nasarawa.

June 4: Herdsmen killed eight in Gassol, Taraba.

June 4: Three Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and seven others in Diffa, Niger.

June 3–June 4: A cult clash resulted in nine deaths in Calabar, Cross River.

June 5: Herdsmen killed eight in Guma, Benue.

June 6: Herdsmen killed five in Logo, Benue.

June 7: Nigerian soldiers killed five bandits in Maru, Zamfara.

June 7: Nigerian troops killed three Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

June 7: The Nigerian military killed four civilians in Nemba, Bauchi.

June 7: Nigerian troops killed twelve bandits in Giwa, Kaduna.

June 8: Bandits kidnapped twenty-three in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

