Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 16–June 22

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 16 to June 22, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 16: Gunmen killed two and abducted one in Ukum, Benue.

June 16: Six Boko Haram suicide bombers killed themselves and thirty-seven others in Damboa, Borno.

June 16: Gunmen killed three in Mangu, Plateau.

June 17: Gunmen killed one in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

June 17: Three soldiers and one pirate were killed during a clash in Ekeremor, Bayelsa.

June 17: Nigerian police were accused of killing four civilians in Kano, Kano.

June 18: Boko Haram killed nine soldiers in Nganzai, Borno.

June 20: Three Shi'ites and one policeman were killed in a clash in Kaduna South, Kaduna.

June 20: Two suicide bombers killed themselves but no others in Maiduguri, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

June 20: Gunmen killed four in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

June 22: Bandits killed five in Chikun, Kaduna.

June 22: Boko Haram killed five in Konduga, Borno.

June 22: Nigerian troops killed seven Boko Haram militants in Mafa, Borno.

June 22: Herdsmen killed twenty-one in Demsa, Adamawa.