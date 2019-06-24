Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 15 - 21, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 15 to 21, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 16: Sectarian violence led to eight deaths in Ardo-Kola, Taraba.

June 16: Three suicide bombers killed themselves and thirty others in Konduga, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

