Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: June 1 - 7, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from June 1 to 7, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

June 1: Boko Haram killed one and lost one militant in an attack on a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno.

June 1: Bandits killed eight in Gusau, Zamfara.

