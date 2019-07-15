Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: July 6 - 12, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from July 6 to 12, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

July 6: The Nigerian Air Force killed "several" (estimated at ten) ISWAP (Boko Haram) militants in Bakassi, Borno.

July 7: Gunmen killed six in Kankara, Katsina.

Read more on The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).