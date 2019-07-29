Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: July 20 - 26, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from July 20 to 26, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

July 20: Four Turkish nationals were kidnapped in Edu, Kwara.

July 20: Gunmen abducted eighteen traders in Rafi, Niger

