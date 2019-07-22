Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: July 13 - 19, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from July 13 to 19, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

July 13: Bandits killed ten in Safana, Katsina.

July 13: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Abi, Cross River.

