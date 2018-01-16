Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: January 6 - January 12
Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from January 6 to January 12, 2017. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.
- January 6: Herdsmen killed sixteen in Logo, Benue.
- January 7: Police killed two Shi'ites in Kaduna South, Kaduna.
- January 8: Unknown gunmen killed three in Sardauna, Taraba.
- January 8: During a battle in Mobar, Borno, 3 Nigerian soldiers, 1 CJTF member, and 107 Boko Haram militants were killed.
- January 8: Herdsmen killed two policemen in Logo, Benue.
- January 9: Soldiers killed two suicide bombers before they could detonate in Ngala, Benue. Boko Haram was suspected.
- January 10: Boko Haram killed three and abducted two in Kolofata, Cameroon.
- January 10: Boko Haram killed one in Ashigashiya, Cameroon.
- January 11: The CJTF killed "several" militants (est. at five) in Burutu, Anambra.
- January 12: Boko Haram killed one in Maiduguri, Borno.
