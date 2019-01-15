Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: January 5–11, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from January 4 to 10, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

Over the last eight months, the Nigerian army killed sixteen militants in Benue and one in Nasarawa (no LGA given).

January 6: Kidnappers abducted two in Jibia, Katsina.

