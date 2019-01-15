Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: January 5–11, 2019
Blog Post by John Campbell
Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from January 4 to 10, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.
- Over the last eight months, the Nigerian army killed sixteen militants in Benue and one in Nasarawa (no LGA given).
- January 6: Kidnappers abducted two in Jibia, Katsina.
