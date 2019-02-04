Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: January 26 - February 1, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from January 26 to February 1, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

(Last week, approximately January 22–24: Herdsmen killed fifteen in Gwer West, Makurdi, Guma, and Logo LGAs of Benue.)

January 26: Kidnappers abducted seven in Birnin Magaji, Zamfara

January 26: Cultists killed one police officer and two rival cult members in Ikpoba Okha, Edo; the police officer was suspected of being a cult member as well.

