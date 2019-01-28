Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: January 19–25

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from January 19 to 25, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

January 19: Nigerian soldiers killed two Boko Haram militants in Mafa, Borno.

January 19: Nigerian troops killed eight Boko Haram militants in Kukawa, Borno.

Read more on The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).