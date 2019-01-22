22 Jan 2019

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: January 12-18, 2019

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from January 12 to 18, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

  • Since December 26, 2018, Boko Haram has killed one hundred Nigerian soldiers in the Borno area.

  • January 12–14: Cultists killed three in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

