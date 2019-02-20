Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: February 9-15, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from February 9 to 15, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

February 9: Hoodlums attacked an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign convoy in Abuja.

February 9: Boko Haram killed one soldier and one civilian; Nigerian troops fought back and killed three Boko Haram militants in Madagali, Adamawa.

