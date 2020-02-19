Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: February 8–14

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from February 8 to 14, 2020. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

February 8: Bandits killed three in Shiroro, Niger.

February 8: The Nigerian Air Force killed "several" (estimated at ten) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

February 8: Gunmen killed two in Dutse, Kaduna.

February 9: Herdsmen killed three in Riyom, Plateau.

February 9: Boko Haram killed thirty and abducted "many" (estimated at ten) in Konduga, Borno.

February 9: Nigerian troops killed "several" (estimated at ten) Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno.

February 10: Two soldiers and one Boko Haram militant were killed in a clash in Konduga, Borno.

February 10: Boko Haram killed one soldier in Magumeri, Borno.

February 10: Three CJTF and "several" (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants were killed in a clash in Kala/Balge, Borno.

February 11: Gunmen killed twenty-one in Giwa, Kaduna.

February 12: Gunmen killed seven in Kachia, Kaduna.

February 13: Herdsmen killed eight in Ughelli North, Delta.

February 13: Four people were killed during a riot in Orhionmwon, Edo.

February 14: Herdsmen killed one in Bokkos, Plateau.

February 14: Bandits killed thirty-three in Batsari, Katsina.