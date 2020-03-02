Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: February 22–28

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from February 22 to 28, 2020. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

February 23: Cult clashes resulted in three deaths in Ikorodu, Lagos.

February 23: Herdsmen killed one and kidnapped one in Aniocha North, Delta

February 23: Police killed five crime suspects in Kankara, Katsina.

February 24: Police killed three protestors in Sagamu, Ogun.

February 24: Cultists killed five in Okpokwu, Benue.

February 26: Kidnappers abducted a Civilian JTF official among "others" (estimated at five total) in Chibok, Borno.

February 26: A Nigerian army corporal killed four of his colleagues and then himself in Abadam, Borno.

February 27: Police killed seventeen bandits and bandits killed four civilians in Kankara, Katsina.

February 27: The Nigerian Air Force killed "some" (estimated at ten) Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

February 27: Over the last two months, a combination of military offenses and infighting between ISWA and Boko Haram has led to the deaths of twenty-five militants in and around Kukawa, Borno (LGA estimated).