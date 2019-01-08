Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: December 29, 2018 – January 4, 2019

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from December 29, 2018, to January 4, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

December 29: Boko Haram killed eight soldiers in Gujba, Yobe.

December 30: Herdsmen killed seven in Barkin Ladi, Plateau.

