Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: December 28–January 3

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from December 28, 2019, to January 3, 2020. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker, featured below.

December 28: Communal violence led to seven deaths in Etsako East, Edo.

December 29: Boko Haram killed one and kidnapped two in Biu, Borno.

December 29: Kidnappers killed four in Kuje, FCT.

December 29: Bandits killed one and abducted three in Jibia, Katsina.

December 31: Vigilantes killed four kidnappers in Kotonkarfe, Kogi.

December 31: The Nigerian Air Force killed "several" (estimated at ten) Boko Haram militants in Damboa, Borno.

December 31: Gunmen kidnapped three in Ekiti, Kwara.

January 1: Gunmen kidnapped five people as well as a Taraba chief in Gassol, Taraba.

January 1: The Nigerian Air Force killed "scores" (estimated at forty) of Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.

January 2: Nigerian troops killed four Boko Haram militants in Michika, Adamawa.

January 3: Herdsmen killed twenty-three in Kotonkarfe, Kogi.

January 3: Boko Haram killed three in Chibok, Borno.