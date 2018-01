Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: December 23 - December 29

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from December 23 to December 29, 2017. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

(Last week, December 22: Unknown gunmen killed four in Jema'a, Kaduna)

December 23: Nigerian soldiers killed two Boko Haram insurgents in Kala/Balge, Borno.

December 23: Nigerian soldiers killed one Boko Haram insurgent in Bama, Borno.

December 23: Robbers killed three and abducted four in Rafi, Niger.

December 24: Unknown gunmen killed five in Ado, Benue.

December 24: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Oturkpo, Benue.

December 24: Sectarian violence led to six deaths in Jema'a, Kaduna.

December 25: Four civilians died in a battle between Nigerian troops and Boko Haram militants in Maiduguri, Borno.

December 25: Boko Haram killed four in Michika, Adamawa.

December 25: Gunmen kidnapped a Rivers monarch in Emuoha, Rivers.

December 26: The Joint Task Force(JTF) killed three robbers in Emuoha, Rivers.

December 27: Four prisoners were killed during a prison break in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom.

December 28: Two suicide bombers killed themselves and six others in Konduga, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.

December 28: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Donga, Taraba.

Read more on Council on Foreign Relations