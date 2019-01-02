Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: December 22–28

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from December 22 to 28, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

December 22: Bandits killed seventeen in Maradun, Zamfara.

December 23: Boko Haram killed three in Chibok, Borno.

