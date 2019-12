Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: December 21 - 27

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from December 21 to 27, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker, featured below.

December 21: A policeman killed his colleague and then himself in Bwari, FCT.

December 21: Kidnappers abducted three in Odigbo, Ondo.

December 22: Boko Haram killed seven and kidnapped five in Nganzai, Borno.

December 22: Nigerian troops killed thirty-one Boko Haram militants in Damaturu, Yobe.

December 22: Bandits killed eight in Shiroro, Niger.

December 22: Six Nigerian soldiers and three Boko Haram militants were killed during a clash in Konduga, Borno.

December 23: Boko Haram killed three in Biu, Borno.

December 24: Nigerian troops killed forty-eight Boko Haram militants in Biu, Borno.

December 24: Boko Haram killed six and kidnapped three in Chibok, Borno.

December 24: One soldier and three gunmen were killed during an attack on former President Jonathan's country home in Ogbia, Bayelsa.

December 24: Gunmen killed two in Danko Wasegu, Kebbi.

December 25: Suspected Boko Haram militants killed fourteen Nigerien soldiers in Tillaberi, Niger.

December 25: ISWA (Boko Haram) executed eleven captives, likely in Borno.

December 25: Herders killed two in Gassol, Taraba.

December 27: Police killed one during a clash with Shiites in Sokoto, Sokoto.