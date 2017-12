Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: December 16 - 22

Blog Post by John Campbell

December 26, 2017

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from December 16 to December 22, 2017. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

December 6 to December 20: Nigerian soldiers killed twenty Boko Haram militants over a two-week period in Magumeri, Borno.

December 16: Kidnappers abducted two in Ogbia, Bayelsa.

December 16: Unknown assailants killed four in Oturkpo, Benue.

December 17: Boko Haram killed four World Food Programme employees while soldiers fought back and killed six Boko Haram militants in Ngala, Borno.

December 17: The Anti-Robbery Squad killed four robbers in Obio/Akpor, Rivers.

December 20: Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Bagudo, Kebbi.

December 21: The Badoo cult group killed three in Ikorodu, Lagos while another cult group killed one in Ojo, Lagos.

Read more on Council on Foreign Relations