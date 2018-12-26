Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: December 15 - 21, 2018

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from December 15 to 21, 2018. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

December 15: Electoral violence resulted in three deaths in Rano, Kano.

December 15: Boko Haram killed four farmers in Jere, Borno.

