Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: August 31–September 6, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

September 9, 2019

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from August 31 to September 6, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

August 31: The Nigerian Air Force killed "scores" (estimated at forty) of Boko Haram militants in Konduga, Borno.

August 31: The MNJTF killed "several" (estimated at ten) ISWA (Boko Haram) militants in Abadam, Borno.

Read more on The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).