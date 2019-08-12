Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: August 3 - 9, 2019
Blog Post by John Campbell
Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from August 3 to 9, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.
August 4: Gunmen killed a pastor and kidnapped his wife in Kaduna South, Kaduna.
August 5: Police killed three kidnappers in Emuoha, Rivers.
Read more on The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).