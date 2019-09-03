Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: August 24–30, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from August 24 to 30, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

August 24: Boko Haram killed four and kidnapped twelve in Nganzai, Borno.

August 26: Gunmen kidnapped one and killed two policemen and two others in Ikpoba-Okha.

