26 Aug 2019

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: August 17-23, 2019

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 26 Aug 2019 View Original

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from August 17 to 23, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

  • August 17: Sectarian violence led to nine deaths in Katsina-Ala, Benue.
  • August 18: Bandits killed thirteen in Danmusa, Katsina.
  • August 18: Gunmen killed eight in Khana, Rivers.

