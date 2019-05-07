Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: April 27–May 3, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

May 7, 2019

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from April 27 to May 3, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

April 27: Boko Haram killed one soldier and three others in Kofia, Cameroon.

April 27: Gunmen abducted three oil workers in Ahoada East, Rivers.

April 29: Bandits abducted the board chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UEBC) along with his daughter and killed the driver in Abuja.

April 29: Boko Haram killed thirty in Madagali, Adamawa.

