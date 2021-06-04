Nigeria: Security situation | Country of origin information report, June 2021

Introduction

Aim

The purpose of this report is to provide relevant information for the assessment of international protection status determination, including refugee status and subsidiary protection. In particular, it is intended to inform the update of the Country Guidance development on Nigeria (2019).

In order to assess the application of Article 15(c) of the Qualification Directive on a serious and individual threat to a civilian’s life or person by reason of indiscriminate violence in situations of international or internal armed conflict, the security situation report examines the nature of armed conflicts taking place in the territory, the nature of the violence and presence of armed actors in different areas, and the impact on civilians, for example in terms of casualties/fatalities and conflict- linked displacement.

This report is an update of the EASO COI report Nigeria Security situation 2018 covering events in the whole year of 2020, and in the period January-April 2021, while some information on events of 2019 are provided in order to provide a background to the conflicts and to highlight security trends. In contrast to EASO’s 2018 COI report, this report covers all 37 states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Methodology

This report is produced in line with the EASO COI Report Methodology (2019)2 and the EASO COI Writing and Referencing Style Guide (2019).

Defining the terms of reference

The terms of reference of this report build on the input received from policy experts from EU+ countries4 and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) within the context of an update of the country guidance development on Nigeria. Terms of reference for this report can be found in Annex 3.

Collecting information

The information gathered is a result of research using public, specialised paper-based and electronic sources until 22 March 2021. During the peer review of this report, the currency of the information in view of developments in the security situation in the first months of 2021 was noted as a concern regarding the original reference period of the report, which was the calendar year 2020. Based on this, it was decided to also provide supplementary information holding an update of the main security developments over the period January-April 2021. This information was added until 27 May 2021 and was reviewed by The Netherlands, Ministry of Justice and Security, Office for Country Information and Language Analysis. The sources used are referenced in the Bibliography. Wherever information could not be found within the timeframes fordrafting this report after carefully consulting a range of sources, this is stated in the report. The main sources consulted are included in the bibliography.