Nigeria Security Situation Analysis Report Launch – Communique

On the 30th of August 2022, Nextier launched the Nigeria Security Situation Analysis Report. The report is based on tracked data from the Nextier Violent Conflict Database between January 2021 to June 2022. The in-person and virtual event brought together experts and relevant stakeholders to interrogate Nigeria’s armed conflict trajectory. There were two-panel sessions. While the first panel was titled “Banditry and Terrorism: What are we Missing?” the second panel was “Achieving Security Stability and Secure Public Spaces in Nigeria”.

The rationale of the report launch was to provide a platform for reform-minded professionals at the highest level of policy development and programme implementation to engage in rigorous conversations on the tracked data from the Nextier Violent Conflict Database. The conversation aimed to advance Nigeria’s governance, security and development outlook.