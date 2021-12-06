Nigeria

Nigeria - Security incident (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • On 4 December, non-state armed groups fired at least five long-range rockets, which landed on civilian residence areas and on open area in vicinity of Maiduguri International Airport, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.

  • The explosions caused significant material damage, while no human casualties were reported. The attack did not affect the airport and flights continued to be operated.

  • The incident, which is not the first of its kind, shows the serious deterioration of the security situation in the conflict affected Northeast Nigeria where more than 8 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Related Content