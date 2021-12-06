Nigeria
Nigeria - Security incident (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2021)
On 4 December, non-state armed groups fired at least five long-range rockets, which landed on civilian residence areas and on open area in vicinity of Maiduguri International Airport, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.
The explosions caused significant material damage, while no human casualties were reported. The attack did not affect the airport and flights continued to be operated.
The incident, which is not the first of its kind, shows the serious deterioration of the security situation in the conflict affected Northeast Nigeria where more than 8 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.