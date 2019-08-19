Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard Shelter: NFI overall humanitarian response - January - June 2019

The dashboard highlights the response provided by Shelter/NFI Sector partners since January 2019. 1,475 households received NFI kits that include basic and essential household items, including sleeping mats, blankets, jerry cans, soap, water disinfection tablets, sanitary pads and kitchen sets mainly in Damboa, Gubio, Gwoza, Jere, Maiduguri and Monguno LGAs of Borno State and Yola South LGA of Adamawa state, bringing the total households assisted since January 2019 to 19,713 households. In response to the influx of new arrivals across various locations, Shelter partners constructed 36 partitioned communal shelters, each of which holds 16 households, in Damboa, Gubio, Maiduguri and Pulka (Gwoza LGA) of Borno State to accommodate a total of 576 households. Additionally, one communal shelter with a capacity of 16 households per shelter was constructed in Damboa. Partners are also rehabilitating six existing buildings in Bama LGA and five in Ngala LGA with the capacity to house 132 households and 56 households respectively. A total of 3,793 households received emergency shelter support including construction of communal and emergency shelters, and distribution of emergency shelter kits across Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gubio, Jere, Kaga, Magumeri, Maiduguri, Monguno and Ngala LGAs of Borno State. This brings the total number of households reached with emergency shelter assistance to 21,062 since January 2019. 242 households received housing repair interventions and 110 households received transitional shelter solutions bringing the total assisted to 1,732 households and 376 households respectively since January 2019.