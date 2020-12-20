Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard: Shelter-NFI overall humanitarian response, January - September 2020

During the reporting period, the Shelter Monitoring committee conducted shelter monitoring visit in the month of September to draw good & bad practices and constructively make recommendations for improvements to current ongoing shelter construction by its active shelter partners in MMC and Jere of Borno state. The sector carried out field visits to Deka regarding the proposed decongestion of IDPs hosting sites in Dikwa to map out vulnerabilities, needs, stakeholders, gaps and outcome. Shelter needs of 1,032 HH were addressed which included emergency shelter kits distribution, emergency shelters, and shelter rehabilitation. This was implemented through the distribution of 576 HH emergency shelter kits. In addition, 97 HH were assisted with emergency shelter (Bama type), 359 HH were supported with the rehabilitation of the damaged permanent structure while 29,626 IND were assisted with Non-food items (NFI) kits across BAY states.

The facilitation of decongestion of IDPs from International School Camp to Zulum IDP camp in Ngala was successfully carried out and a total of 883HH were relocated to the site. In view of improving the sub-sector coordination in Adamawa and Yobe, a planned visit in the upcoming month is scheduled to achieving a way forward in improving the coordination/intervention in the states.