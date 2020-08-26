Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard: Shelter-NFI overall humanitarian response, January - July 2020

Displaced persons existing and accumulated need for shelter and NFI is around 74,720 households. Sector partners are still faced with a shortage in supply, constrained procurement processes and logistics bottlenecks due to previous movement restrictions within, and outside the country thus hampering timely and immediate intervention. The sector partners distributed emergency shelter kits to 2,875 households and provided 7,521 households with NFI assistance for their daily routine use. To ensure a protective environment for the displaced population, the sector partners are currently supporting the rehabilitation of public buildings operating as short and mid-term shelters for the displaced population. Additionally, IDPs living at transit sites will be relocated to these structures to decongest and minimize the risk of disease transmission. In the reporting period, the sector partners rehabilitated 3,467 damaged transitional shelters in Borno state.

The Sector will continue to follow up and coordinate the rainy season damage response activities by sector partners as the season continues while strongly advocating for shelter interventions to respond to the current trend of displacement with heavy emphasis on the urgency in identifying additional land to decongest camps across Borno State. The sector will also continue to have inter-sector collaborations with health and WASH sectors on the COVID monitoring response and reporting in the camps.