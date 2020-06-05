Nigeria
Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard: Shelter-NFI overall humanitarian response, January - April 2020
Shelter needs of around 72,615 individuals were addressed over the months with activities including emergency shelters, transitional shelters, and shelter rehabilitation. Of those, 14,650 individuals were assisted with emergency shelter (Bama), 12,375 individuals with rehabilitation of damaged structure, 225 individuals with transitional shelters, and 45,365 with emergency shelter kits (ESK) across BAY states'
- International Organization for Migration
