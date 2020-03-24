Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard: Shelter-NFI overall humanitarian response, January - February 2020

The dashboard highlights the response provided by Shelter & NFI Sector partners from January to February 2020. 11 partners participated in the response across 16 LGAs in Borno State. 7,074 households were reached for shelter solutions. Among the reached, 764 were provided with transitional shelters, 5,249 households were reached with emergency shelter solutions, 1,061 households supported with repairs/reinforcement solutions. 693 households were reached with NFI Kits.