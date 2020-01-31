Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard: Shelter-NFI overall humanitarian response, January 2020

The dashboard highlights the response provided by Shelter/NFI Sector partners since January 2020. In Borno, the sector partners distributed emergency shelter kit to 2,531 households in need and the response is aimed at providing quick and temporary shelter assistance while considerations for mid-term solutions such as rehabilitation and maintenance of public structures as collective shelters, and upgrade of unfinished and abandoned private buildings as shared shelters are ongoing. To ensure a protection compliant environment for the new arrivals from Jakana ward of Konduga LGA, the sector provided construction materials from stockpiled items to its partner to support the rehabilitation of damaged shelters as a short-term shelter solution and a total of 938 households benefitted from this response.