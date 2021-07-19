Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard: Shelter-NFI overall humanitarian response, January - June 2021

As of the reporting period, Shelter and NFI partners assisted 28,533 households with emergency shelter Kits, emergency shelter constructions, housing repair, transitional shelter kits, reinforcement of shelters and mudbricks as well as NFI interventions (Cash /voucher NFI, standard and improve NFI kits) to 26,802 households in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states as part of improving the living condition and physical protection to the conflict-affected population.