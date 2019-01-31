31 Jan 2019

Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard: Shelter - NFI overall humanitarian response (December 2018)

International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
OVERVIEW BY SECTOR, OBJECTIVES AND INDICATORS

Objective 1: Ensure sufficient, coordinated and adequate delivery of emergency shelter solutions to respond to the immediate shelter needs of the affected people

# of households provided with emergency shelter solutions and support

Objective 2: Deliver reinforced/ transitional shelters and repair assistance to respond to the specific shelter needs of the affected people

# of households receiving reinforced / transitional shelter solution

# of households supported with housing repair and improvements interventions

# of conditional shelter cash asssistance delivered to households in need

Objective 3: Deliver flexible, coordinated, adequate and harmonized NFI kits, (including assessment, distribution and post-distribution monitoring to affected populations

# of households provided with NFI kits (items in-kind or voucher)

# of Post Distribution Monitoring conducted and shared

