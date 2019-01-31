Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard: Shelter - NFI overall humanitarian response (December 2018)
OVERVIEW BY SECTOR, OBJECTIVES AND INDICATORS
Objective 1: Ensure sufficient, coordinated and adequate delivery of emergency shelter solutions to respond to the immediate shelter needs of the affected people
# of households provided with emergency shelter solutions and support
Objective 2: Deliver reinforced/ transitional shelters and repair assistance to respond to the specific shelter needs of the affected people
# of households receiving reinforced / transitional shelter solution
# of households supported with housing repair and improvements interventions
# of conditional shelter cash asssistance delivered to households in need
Objective 3: Deliver flexible, coordinated, adequate and harmonized NFI kits, (including assessment, distribution and post-distribution monitoring to affected populations
# of households provided with NFI kits (items in-kind or voucher)
# of Post Distribution Monitoring conducted and shared